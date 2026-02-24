Nice views

I am on the run a bit today. Been to cryptic crosswords this morning, I have just had lunch and am now posting todays photo.



This afternoon I am going to the Tuesday Speaker talk at our local U3A and this evening we are out for dinner. So, a busy day.



I love this house in Newcastle East overlooking the ocean with stunning views of the ocean, plus the ocean baths, Nobby's beach and Nobby's lighthouse.



I would love to sit on either of the balconies to watch the bulk carrier ships as they are escorted from the ocean to Kooragang Island on the Hunter River by the tugboats to load up with either coal, shipping containers or grain.



David says he doesn't like the colour of this house but as I said to him, if there was even a remote chance we would be able to afford the three and a half million dollars to buy the house I am sure we could afford to have it repainted to a colour more suitable for David, ha ha. I guess we will have to dream.

