Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1379
More Chemist Signs
David had a medical appointment this morning and when he came out his car wouldn't start. He had to ring the NRMA and his car is now in the repair shop. They think it may be the starter motor.
He has gone to his pal Rob's this afternoon to build the model railway and has taken my car.
I am going to have a lazy day today because we had a very long but busy day yesterday.
Hot again today so I am thankful I have a day at home. Only went out briefly to pick up David from the garage after taking his car there and it was hot then.
Every now and then I put together photos of the signs outside the chemist shop in Nelson Bay and they always make me smile. Here are the latest ones. Hope they make you smile too.
I will catch up with your photos this afternoon. I was too tired last night after we got home to check out 365.
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
5045
photos
256
followers
123
following
377% complete
View this month »
1372
1373
1374
1375
1376
1377
1378
1379
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2022 and onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close