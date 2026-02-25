More Chemist Signs

David had a medical appointment this morning and when he came out his car wouldn't start. He had to ring the NRMA and his car is now in the repair shop. They think it may be the starter motor.



He has gone to his pal Rob's this afternoon to build the model railway and has taken my car.



I am going to have a lazy day today because we had a very long but busy day yesterday.



Hot again today so I am thankful I have a day at home. Only went out briefly to pick up David from the garage after taking his car there and it was hot then.



Every now and then I put together photos of the signs outside the chemist shop in Nelson Bay and they always make me smile. Here are the latest ones. Hope they make you smile too.



I will catch up with your photos this afternoon. I was too tired last night after we got home to check out 365.



