Him and Her by onewing
Him and Her

The sulphur crested cockatoos are back. I heard them shouting in one of our trees, so I had to go and put out some seed for them,

He obviously had ideas of taking his lady friend out for lunch, so I couldn't spoil their date could I
Pat
They are so cute and enjoying their fine dining at chez Babs.
Great capture!
February 26th, 2026  
Mags ace
Aww! A sweet pair!
February 26th, 2026  
