Previous
Photo 1385
Finally I Get a Turn
One last photo of the birds in our garden for now and this little corella had to wait until the sulphur crested cockatoos had finished their meal before he got a turn.
He wasn't going to share so he stood in the seed dish just to make sure.
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
1
2
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
1385
Mags
ace
Aww! He's going to stand his ground in it too.
March 3rd, 2026
