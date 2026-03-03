Previous
Finally I Get a Turn by onewing
Finally I Get a Turn

One last photo of the birds in our garden for now and this little corella had to wait until the sulphur crested cockatoos had finished their meal before he got a turn.

He wasn't going to share so he stood in the seed dish just to make sure.

3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
Mags ace
Aww! He's going to stand his ground in it too.
March 3rd, 2026  
