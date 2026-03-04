Sign up
Photo 1386
Strangled
The strangler vine has definitely taken over our dragon tree. I should take the tree out, but it does look interesting. It won't be long before the strangler has completely throttled the dragon tree
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
5052
photos
256
followers
123
following
Zilli~
ace
Interesting
March 4th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
There can be cruelty ,even in the world of plants !
March 4th, 2026
Mags
ace
My goodness! That's a twist like a boa constrictor.
March 4th, 2026
