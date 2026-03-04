Previous
Strangled by onewing
Photo 1386

Strangled

The strangler vine has definitely taken over our dragon tree. I should take the tree out, but it does look interesting. It won't be long before the strangler has completely throttled the dragon tree
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
379% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Interesting
March 4th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
There can be cruelty ,even in the world of plants !
March 4th, 2026  
Mags ace
My goodness! That's a twist like a boa constrictor.
March 4th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact