Twirl Dissected by onewing
Twirl Dissected

I've been having a bit of a play.

This photo started out as a mirror box photo.

https://365project.org/onewing/365/2021-10-22

Then I had a play with it and turned it into a twirl photo. I think it was Diana @ludwigsdiana who started me on twirl photos a few years ago and I thought I would have another go at creating one.

After I had made the twirl in Photoshop I then dissected it and this is the result.

If anyone is interested in creating a twirl photo here is a tutorial I used a few years ago. Not sure if it still works, but if not, I am sure there are plenty of tutorials on YouTube

https://vimeo.com/135709103
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Outstanding play, I love this
March 5th, 2026  
Mags ace
Ooo! I like it very much!
March 5th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Delightful ! - like this very much ! fav
March 5th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous!
March 5th, 2026  
Emma78
I like that. It’s very interesting.
March 5th, 2026  
