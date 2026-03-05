Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1387
Twirl Dissected
I've been having a bit of a play.
This photo started out as a mirror box photo.
https://365project.org/onewing/365/2021-10-22
Then I had a play with it and turned it into a twirl photo. I think it was Diana
@ludwigsdiana
who started me on twirl photos a few years ago and I thought I would have another go at creating one.
After I had made the twirl in Photoshop I then dissected it and this is the result.
If anyone is interested in creating a twirl photo here is a tutorial I used a few years ago. Not sure if it still works, but if not, I am sure there are plenty of tutorials on YouTube
https://vimeo.com/135709103
5th March 2026
5th Mar 26
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
5053
photos
256
followers
124
following
380% complete
View this month »
1380
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
1386
1387
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
2022 and onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Outstanding play, I love this
March 5th, 2026
Mags
ace
Ooo! I like it very much!
March 5th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Delightful ! - like this very much ! fav
March 5th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous!
March 5th, 2026
Emma78
I like that. It’s very interesting.
March 5th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close