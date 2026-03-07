Sign up
Previous
Photo 1389
Autumn in Shoal Bay
Even though it is autumn here in Australia it is still pretty warm today and lots of day trippers at the beach.
I had to go up to Shoal Bay this morning so took a few photos while I was there.
According to the weather forecast we are supposed to have rain on the way, but it hasn't arrived here yet as you can see.
7th March 2026
7th Mar 26
5
2
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
5055
photos
256
followers
125
following
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
March 7th, 2026
Lou Ann
ace
What a lovely scene, I love the curve of the beach, so great.
March 7th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Great beach shot
March 7th, 2026
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful beach scene and capture. I’d love to visit there.
March 7th, 2026
eDorre
ace
Lovely beachy shot
March 7th, 2026
