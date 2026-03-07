Previous
Autumn in Shoal Bay by onewing
Photo 1389

Autumn in Shoal Bay

Even though it is autumn here in Australia it is still pretty warm today and lots of day trippers at the beach.

I had to go up to Shoal Bay this morning so took a few photos while I was there.

According to the weather forecast we are supposed to have rain on the way, but it hasn't arrived here yet as you can see.
7th March 2026 7th Mar 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
380% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Cool capture.
March 7th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
What a lovely scene, I love the curve of the beach, so great.
March 7th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great beach shot
March 7th, 2026  
Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful beach scene and capture. I’d love to visit there.
March 7th, 2026  
eDorre ace
Lovely beachy shot
March 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact