Smiley Rainbow Faces by onewing
Photo 1391

Smiley Rainbow Faces

Thanks for your comments on yesterday's mackerel sky photo. It seemed to do the trick because we still have much needed rain today too.

I am not taking part in the rainbow theme with a different colour each day but I thought I would do a week of all the rainbow colours in one photo.

This photo of colourful flowers looked bright and cheerful on a grey but humid day here.
Zilli~ ace
Delightful image!
March 9th, 2026  
Mags ace
Very cute smileys!
March 9th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Love it
March 9th, 2026  
