Rainbow Kaleidoscope by onewing
Photo 1393

Rainbow Kaleidoscope

Day three of my rainbow patterns and today I am posting a kaleidoscope.

I have loved kaleidoscopes ever since I got a kaleidoscope toy from Santa when I was a child. It kept me quiet for hours. I have always been easy to please, ha ha.
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Shutterbug ace
I love this beautiful pattern and vibrant colors.
March 11th, 2026  
Rick ace
Cool.
March 11th, 2026  
