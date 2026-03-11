Sign up
Previous
Photo 1393
Rainbow Kaleidoscope
Day three of my rainbow patterns and today I am posting a kaleidoscope.
I have loved kaleidoscopes ever since I got a kaleidoscope toy from Santa when I was a child. It kept me quiet for hours. I have always been easy to please, ha ha.
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
2
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
5059
photos
256
followers
126
following
381% complete
1386
1387
1388
1389
1390
1391
1392
1393
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Tags
rainbow-2026
Shutterbug
ace
I love this beautiful pattern and vibrant colors.
March 11th, 2026
Rick
ace
Cool.
March 11th, 2026
