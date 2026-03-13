Previous
Put on a Happy Face by onewing
Put on a Happy Face

Thanks for all your lovely comments on yesterday's lolly stick abstract. I had fun playing with that one.

Day 5 of my week of rainbow abstract photos and I really do admire anyone who does the themes of a whole month of one subject.

I am only up to day five and I am struggling, ha ha. I just don't have the stamina for a month of one subject, well done to all of those who have, I am impressed.

Today's photo started out as smiley face stickers, I had a play with it, and this is the result. The faces seem to be in a spin but still smiling.
Diana ace
Another beautiful one Babs, more quality than quantity for you :-)
March 13th, 2026  
Beverley ace
a great subjet... & brilliantly done. smiley faces make our days wonderfful. this is a colourful delight...
March 13th, 2026  
eDorre ace
What fun! Made me smile!
March 13th, 2026  
Barb ace
Fun and so colorful! 😊
March 13th, 2026  
