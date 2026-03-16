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Anna Bay by onewing
Photo 1398

Anna Bay

Now I have finished my week of rainbow photos I am going to post photos taken at Anna Bay last Thursday while out with the walking group.

It was a lovely walk along the coast. Some of the walk was along paths and some over rocks. I do love this rocky area with the waves crashing on the rocks.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
Boy would I love to be there right now- Spring and Winter are having a battle here! Good shot.
March 16th, 2026  
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