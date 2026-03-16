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Previous
Photo 1398
Anna Bay
Now I have finished my week of rainbow photos I am going to post photos taken at Anna Bay last Thursday while out with the walking group.
It was a lovely walk along the coast. Some of the walk was along paths and some over rocks. I do love this rocky area with the waves crashing on the rocks.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Photo Details
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7
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Album
2022 and onwards
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DMC-FZ100
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Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Boy would I love to be there right now- Spring and Winter are having a battle here! Good shot.
March 16th, 2026
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