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Previous
Photo 1399
Rock Formations
For the next few days, I will be posting photos taken last Thursday while out with our walking group at Anna Bay. I just love the ancient volcanic rock formations in this area.
This photo was taken as we were approaching the Stockton sand dunes. You will see the dunes in tomorrow's photo.
I love the little rock pool close to the shore in this photo. It looks like a kiddie's paddling pool.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Babs
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@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Photo Details
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6
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3
Album
2022 and onwards
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DMC-FZ100
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Lou Ann
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What a wonderful beach scene! The wind and water have rounded some of the volcanic lava rock formations, just terrific to see.
March 17th, 2026
Chris Cook
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Gorgeous scenic shot
March 17th, 2026
narayani
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It looks such a wonderful place to walk (and swim and photograph)
March 17th, 2026
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