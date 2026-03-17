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Rock Formations by onewing
Photo 1399

Rock Formations

For the next few days, I will be posting photos taken last Thursday while out with our walking group at Anna Bay. I just love the ancient volcanic rock formations in this area.

This photo was taken as we were approaching the Stockton sand dunes. You will see the dunes in tomorrow's photo.

I love the little rock pool close to the shore in this photo. It looks like a kiddie's paddling pool.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Babs

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@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Lou Ann ace
What a wonderful beach scene! The wind and water have rounded some of the volcanic lava rock formations, just terrific to see.
March 17th, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
Gorgeous scenic shot
March 17th, 2026  
narayani ace
It looks such a wonderful place to walk (and swim and photograph)
March 17th, 2026  
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