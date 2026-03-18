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Previous
Photo 1400
Stockton Dunes Panorama
For a few days I am posting photos taken while out with the walking group last Thursday.
It was a beautiful day and a lovely walk along the coast at Anna Bay.
I took this panorama (three photos stitched together) of Stockton Dunes as we were approaching Birubi at Anna Bay.
The dunes span 32 km from Anna Bay to Newcastle.
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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2022 and onwards
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Lovely scene. You won’t be getting that view for the next few days I assume
March 18th, 2026
George
Superb panorama.
March 18th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely scene!
March 18th, 2026
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful scenery
March 18th, 2026
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
March 18th, 2026
Babs
ace
@kjarn
Still sunny and warm at the moment but we do need some rain. It always seems to miss us. We always say the weather changes at Bobs Farm ha ha
March 18th, 2026
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