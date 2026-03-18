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Stockton Dunes Panorama by onewing
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Stockton Dunes Panorama

For a few days I am posting photos taken while out with the walking group last Thursday.

It was a beautiful day and a lovely walk along the coast at Anna Bay.

I took this panorama (three photos stitched together) of Stockton Dunes as we were approaching Birubi at Anna Bay.

The dunes span 32 km from Anna Bay to Newcastle.

18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Lovely scene. You won’t be getting that view for the next few days I assume
March 18th, 2026  
George
Superb panorama.
March 18th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely scene!
March 18th, 2026  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful scenery
March 18th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
March 18th, 2026  
Babs ace
@kjarn Still sunny and warm at the moment but we do need some rain. It always seems to miss us. We always say the weather changes at Bobs Farm ha ha
March 18th, 2026  
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