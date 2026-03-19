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Heading Towards Birubi by onewing
Photo 1401

Heading Towards Birubi

For the next couple of days I will be posting photos taken while out with the walking group last Thursday.

In this picture we are getting close to Birubi Beach and if you look closely, you will see a line of camels in the distance on the left.

I didn't see them until I put the photos on the computer.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Shutterbug ace
As soon as I saw your title I thought of the camels, but did not think they were in this image until I read your text. Thanks for calling attention to them.
March 19th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Lovely scene, so much sand!
March 19th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Super capture of this lovely area
March 19th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
Your beaches are so beautiful. They don’t ever seem to be crowded, which is wonderful.
March 19th, 2026  
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