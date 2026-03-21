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Previous
Photo 1403
Fun at the Beach
It is a very warm and humid day here today and this morning I took Sue a friend of mine over to Rob's to have a look at his model railway and then I had to nip into Shoal Bay.
There are lots of day trippers at Shoal Bay today trying to cool off at the beach. Although I didn't stay long because I find it quite oppressive to walk on a beach when it is so humid.
I am home again now drinking lots of water and staying indoors with the aircon on cooling off.
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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2022 and onwards
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DMC-FZ300
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
I cant believe the humidity today. Now the sky is dark and I can hear thunder
March 21st, 2026
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