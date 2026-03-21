Fun at the Beach

It is a very warm and humid day here today and this morning I took Sue a friend of mine over to Rob's to have a look at his model railway and then I had to nip into Shoal Bay.



There are lots of day trippers at Shoal Bay today trying to cool off at the beach. Although I didn't stay long because I find it quite oppressive to walk on a beach when it is so humid.



I am home again now drinking lots of water and staying indoors with the aircon on cooling off.