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Shoal Bay Jetty by onewing
Photo 1404

Shoal Bay Jetty

I am having a domestic day today and have done two loads of washing, cleaned both the bathroom and our ensuite and now I am going to do a spot of gardening.

It is much cooler today and not as humid as it was the last couple of days.

Here is another photo taken at Shoal Bay. I didn't notice the person mid jump off the end of the jetty until I put the photo on the computer.

I do love walking on beaches but definitely not one for sitting on a beach as I said yesterday.

Shoal Bay is a popular tourist spot, so I took a few photos while I was there and then escaped out of there. ha ha

I tend to look for our quieter beaches out of the tourist areas to walk on and luckily, we have quite a few that we try to keep secret.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Babs

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@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Beverley ace
ooo its a wonderful beach... happy people having fun in the sun.
March 22nd, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful beach!
March 22nd, 2026  
narayani ace
Looks very inviting
March 22nd, 2026  
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