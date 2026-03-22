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Previous
Photo 1404
Shoal Bay Jetty
I am having a domestic day today and have done two loads of washing, cleaned both the bathroom and our ensuite and now I am going to do a spot of gardening.
It is much cooler today and not as humid as it was the last couple of days.
Here is another photo taken at Shoal Bay. I didn't notice the person mid jump off the end of the jetty until I put the photo on the computer.
I do love walking on beaches but definitely not one for sitting on a beach as I said yesterday.
Shoal Bay is a popular tourist spot, so I took a few photos while I was there and then escaped out of there. ha ha
I tend to look for our quieter beaches out of the tourist areas to walk on and luckily, we have quite a few that we try to keep secret.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
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Beverley
ace
ooo its a wonderful beach... happy people having fun in the sun.
March 22nd, 2026
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful beach!
March 22nd, 2026
narayani
ace
Looks very inviting
March 22nd, 2026
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