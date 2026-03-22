Shoal Bay Jetty

I am having a domestic day today and have done two loads of washing, cleaned both the bathroom and our ensuite and now I am going to do a spot of gardening.



It is much cooler today and not as humid as it was the last couple of days.



Here is another photo taken at Shoal Bay. I didn't notice the person mid jump off the end of the jetty until I put the photo on the computer.



I do love walking on beaches but definitely not one for sitting on a beach as I said yesterday.



Shoal Bay is a popular tourist spot, so I took a few photos while I was there and then escaped out of there. ha ha



I tend to look for our quieter beaches out of the tourist areas to walk on and luckily, we have quite a few that we try to keep secret.

