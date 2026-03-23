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Previous
Photo 1405
Marine Rescue and Inner Light Tea Rooms
One more photo from Shoal Bay now and this is a picture of the Nelson Bay Marine Rescue and the Inner Light Tea Rooms peeping through the trees
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Photo Details
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9
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Album
2022 and onwards
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DMC-FZ300
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Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good shot- you can feel the ocean breeze if you look long enough.
March 23rd, 2026
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