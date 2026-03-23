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Marine Rescue and Inner Light Tea Rooms by onewing
Photo 1405

Marine Rescue and Inner Light Tea Rooms

One more photo from Shoal Bay now and this is a picture of the Nelson Bay Marine Rescue and the Inner Light Tea Rooms peeping through the trees
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good shot- you can feel the ocean breeze if you look long enough.
March 23rd, 2026  
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