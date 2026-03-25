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Frangipani by onewing
Photo 1407

Frangipani

The frangipani is still flowering but as we are now in autumn it won't be long before the leaves start to fall. I do love the scent.

I am having a quiet day at home today after yesterday's busy day.

Hopefully find time to catch up with 365 too.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Very Inspiring
March 25th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
So beautiful
March 25th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh , gorgeous - it must smell beautifully , -fav
March 25th, 2026  
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