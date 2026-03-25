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Previous
Photo 1407
Frangipani
The frangipani is still flowering but as we are now in autumn it won't be long before the leaves start to fall. I do love the scent.
I am having a quiet day at home today after yesterday's busy day.
Hopefully find time to catch up with 365 too.
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Babs
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@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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2022 and onwards
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DMC-FZ300
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Christine Sztukowski
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Very Inspiring
March 25th, 2026
Zilli~
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So beautiful
March 25th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Ooh , gorgeous - it must smell beautifully , -fav
March 25th, 2026
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