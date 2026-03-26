Lichen

I have just got home. Out with the walking group this morning then we all went out for lunch and after that yoga this afternoon. I think I am in need of another quiet night.



Just posting one more photo taken a couple of days ago when I was doing some gardening.



I love the lichen on our trees the patterns it makes is so beautiful.



Thanks for your lovely comments on yesterday's frangipani photo. I will catch up with your photos when I have had a bit of a rest and a cuppa.



