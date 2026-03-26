Previous
Lichen by onewing
Photo 1408

Lichen

I have just got home. Out with the walking group this morning then we all went out for lunch and after that yoga this afternoon. I think I am in need of another quiet night.

Just posting one more photo taken a couple of days ago when I was doing some gardening.

I love the lichen on our trees the patterns it makes is so beautiful.

Thanks for your lovely comments on yesterday's frangipani photo. I will catch up with your photos when I have had a bit of a rest and a cuppa.

26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
385% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Love all of the textures and variety
March 26th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact