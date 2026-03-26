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Previous
Photo 1408
Lichen
I have just got home. Out with the walking group this morning then we all went out for lunch and after that yoga this afternoon. I think I am in need of another quiet night.
Just posting one more photo taken a couple of days ago when I was doing some gardening.
I love the lichen on our trees the patterns it makes is so beautiful.
Thanks for your lovely comments on yesterday's frangipani photo. I will catch up with your photos when I have had a bit of a rest and a cuppa.
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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2022 and onwards
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DMC-FZ300
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eDorre
ace
Love all of the textures and variety
March 26th, 2026
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