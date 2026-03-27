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Previous
Photo 1409
Foreshore Triptych from One Photo
I thought I would have a play with this sunset taken at the foreshore and turn it into a triptych. I quite like the result.
Having a lazy day today after such a busy day yesterday.
The temperature was 30 degrees yesterday and after a storm last night it has dropped to 17 degrees apparently due to an icy blast coming up from Antarctica.
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
This is such a gorgeous triptych!
Hot day up there I see, only 15C here, what a difference from yesterday!
March 27th, 2026
howozzie
ace
A wonderful triptych. Peaceful and enchanting.
March 27th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Beautifully composed triptych Babs - gives an added interest to an otherwise beautiful scene !
March 27th, 2026
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Hot day up there I see, only 15C here, what a difference from yesterday!