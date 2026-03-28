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Previous
Photo 1410
Ready For Take Off
I was going to start posting photos while out with the walking group today but yesterday my daughter Deb sent me this photo of her dog Ida and I just had to share it with you because it made me smile. Hope it makes you smile too.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G986U1
Taken
27th March 2026 2:47pm
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*lynn
ace
great action capture of Ida
March 28th, 2026
Rick
ace
Definitely, a great action capture.
March 28th, 2026
eDorre
ace
Great action shot plus those ears!
March 28th, 2026
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