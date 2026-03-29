Bushland Salamander Bay

I finally got round to editing some of the photos taken while out with the walking group last Thursday. It was a local walk in bushland at Salamander Bay to the lagoon, walking along the fire trails.



It was a lovely walk but a very hot day at 30 degrees.c.



Turned cooler now though and I am posting early because I want to do some gardening today in the cooler weather and also start splitting logs preparing for winter.