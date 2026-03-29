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Bushland Salamander Bay by onewing
Photo 1411

Bushland Salamander Bay

I finally got round to editing some of the photos taken while out with the walking group last Thursday. It was a local walk in bushland at Salamander Bay to the lagoon, walking along the fire trails.

It was a lovely walk but a very hot day at 30 degrees.c.

Turned cooler now though and I am posting early because I want to do some gardening today in the cooler weather and also start splitting logs preparing for winter.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Babs

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@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A super triptych, each individual image is a gem . Beautiful sceneries from your walk ! fav
March 29th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful images- each could stand on its own!
March 29th, 2026  
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