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Previous
Photo 1413
Blue Lagoon Panorama
Another photo taken while out with the walking group last Thursday.
This panorama of the lagoon was three photos stitched together.
It is such a peaceful place and not something you would normally see in the middle of bushland.
You can see why it is called blue lagoon as the water really was that blue.
Quite a trek to get to it on uneven paths and fire trails.
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Babs
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@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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gloria jones
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Super pov, reflections
March 31st, 2026
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