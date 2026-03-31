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Blue Lagoon Panorama by onewing
Photo 1413

Blue Lagoon Panorama

Another photo taken while out with the walking group last Thursday.

This panorama of the lagoon was three photos stitched together.

It is such a peaceful place and not something you would normally see in the middle of bushland.

You can see why it is called blue lagoon as the water really was that blue.

Quite a trek to get to it on uneven paths and fire trails.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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gloria jones ace
Super pov, reflections
March 31st, 2026  
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