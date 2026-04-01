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Previous
Photo 1414
'Shrooms
Still posting photos from our walk last Thursday and along the way we spotted lots of mushrooms. They were huge, you can't see the size from these photos but the one in the middle was the size of a tea plate
1st April 2026
1st Apr 26
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Babs
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@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Ann H. LeFevre
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Awesome trio- we get the kind on the right, but much smaller.
April 1st, 2026
KWind
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Great shots.
April 1st, 2026
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