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'Shrooms by onewing
Photo 1414

'Shrooms

Still posting photos from our walk last Thursday and along the way we spotted lots of mushrooms. They were huge, you can't see the size from these photos but the one in the middle was the size of a tea plate
1st April 2026 1st Apr 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Awesome trio- we get the kind on the right, but much smaller.
April 1st, 2026  
KWind ace
Great shots.
April 1st, 2026  
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