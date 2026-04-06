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Previous
Photo 1419
Scaly Breasted Lorikeet
I was so pleased to see this beautiful scaly breasted lorikeet visiting with his friend.
We don't see them very often as a lot died during a sub-tropical cyclone that went through our area a few years ago and it is good to see the population increasing again.
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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3
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2022 and onwards
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DMC-FZ300
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Rick
ace
Great capture.
April 6th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Neat shot
April 6th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Isn't he gorgeous!
April 6th, 2026
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