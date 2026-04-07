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Previous
Photo 1420
I'm trying to Look Shy
The sulphur crested cockatoo was trying his best to look shy but really he was so cheeky.
I do love it when they visit our garden, they are so entertaining
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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5
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2
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2022 and onwards
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DMC-FZ300
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Robin Slater
Oh my you have lovely visitors . Wonderful image
April 7th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful visitor. Very nice capture.
April 7th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
A lovely bird.
April 7th, 2026
Diana
ace
How adorable, this one seems to be chatting to you ;-)
April 7th, 2026
narayani
ace
He looks cheeky 🤭 And so very white!
April 7th, 2026
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