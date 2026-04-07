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I'm trying to Look Shy by onewing
Photo 1420

I'm trying to Look Shy

The sulphur crested cockatoo was trying his best to look shy but really he was so cheeky.

I do love it when they visit our garden, they are so entertaining
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Photo Details

Robin Slater
Oh my you have lovely visitors . Wonderful image
April 7th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful visitor. Very nice capture.
April 7th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
A lovely bird.
April 7th, 2026  
Diana ace
How adorable, this one seems to be chatting to you ;-)
April 7th, 2026  
narayani ace
He looks cheeky 🤭 And so very white!
April 7th, 2026  
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