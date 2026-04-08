Male Green Figbird

Not a very clear photo because I took this photo from our family room and it is quite a distance from the bird bath.



This male figbird comes down from time to time for a drink, but he is quite shy and I didn't want to scare him off.



I do love his red eye.



I have been out for morning tea this morning with a group of U3A members and then we decided to stay on for lunch at the restaurant too. I won't need to cook dinner tonight ha ha