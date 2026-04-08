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Photo 1421
Male Green Figbird
Not a very clear photo because I took this photo from our family room and it is quite a distance from the bird bath.
This male figbird comes down from time to time for a drink, but he is quite shy and I didn't want to scare him off.
I do love his red eye.
I have been out for morning tea this morning with a group of U3A members and then we decided to stay on for lunch at the restaurant too. I won't need to cook dinner tonight ha ha
8th April 2026
8th Apr 26
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Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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2022 and onwards
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DMC-FZ300
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Rick
ace
Great shot.
April 8th, 2026
Susan Klassen
ace
Super capture! I learn so much about the birds you post images of, those we don’t have in Canada.
April 8th, 2026
Barb
ace
Always delighted to see photos of a bird that I've never heard of before! Nice capture!
April 8th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
I love that eye also and you got a really sharp capture of it.
April 8th, 2026
eDorre
ace
What a cutie!
April 8th, 2026
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