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Male Green Figbird by onewing
Photo 1421

Male Green Figbird

Not a very clear photo because I took this photo from our family room and it is quite a distance from the bird bath.

This male figbird comes down from time to time for a drink, but he is quite shy and I didn't want to scare him off.

I do love his red eye.

I have been out for morning tea this morning with a group of U3A members and then we decided to stay on for lunch at the restaurant too. I won't need to cook dinner tonight ha ha
8th April 2026 8th Apr 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Photo Details

Rick ace
Great shot.
April 8th, 2026  
Susan Klassen ace
Super capture! I learn so much about the birds you post images of, those we don’t have in Canada.
April 8th, 2026  
Barb ace
Always delighted to see photos of a bird that I've never heard of before! Nice capture!
April 8th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
I love that eye also and you got a really sharp capture of it.
April 8th, 2026  
eDorre ace
What a cutie!
April 8th, 2026  
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