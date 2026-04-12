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View From the Restaurant by onewing
Photo 1425

View From the Restaurant

Now I have finished taking photos of birds in our garden I am posting photos taken while at Soldiers Point on Friday for our girlie lunch.

It was a beautifully warm and calm day and the view from the restaurant was lovely.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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narayani ace
So still! Lovely shades of blue/grey
April 12th, 2026  
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