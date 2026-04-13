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Previous
Photo 1426
Sunset Beach - Soldiers Point
Another photo taken on Friday. As we were leaving the restaurant I had to take a photo of the waterfront at Sunset Beach, Soldiers Point because I loved the reflections on the water.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Babs
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@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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2022 and onwards
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Kate A 🇦🇺
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Lovely scene and wonderful reflections
April 13th, 2026
Susan Klassen
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Beautiful scene and reflections o. The water.
April 13th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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lovely spot
April 13th, 2026
eDorre
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Lovely. They have a great view
April 13th, 2026
Diana
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Lovely capture of this gorgeous peaceful looking setting, the reflectios ar lovely.
April 13th, 2026
narayani
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Looks so peaceful
April 13th, 2026
Tia
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Beautiful spot
April 13th, 2026
Wylie
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lovely reflections indeed
April 13th, 2026
Yao RL
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quiet and peace.
April 13th, 2026
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