Previous
Sunset Beach - Soldiers Point by onewing
Photo 1426

Sunset Beach - Soldiers Point

Another photo taken on Friday. As we were leaving the restaurant I had to take a photo of the waterfront at Sunset Beach, Soldiers Point because I loved the reflections on the water.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
390% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Lovely scene and wonderful reflections
April 13th, 2026  
Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful scene and reflections o. The water.
April 13th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely spot
April 13th, 2026  
eDorre ace
Lovely. They have a great view
April 13th, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this gorgeous peaceful looking setting, the reflectios ar lovely.
April 13th, 2026  
narayani ace
Looks so peaceful
April 13th, 2026  
Tia ace
Beautiful spot
April 13th, 2026  
Wylie ace
lovely reflections indeed
April 13th, 2026  
Yao RL ace
quiet and peace.
April 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact