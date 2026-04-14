One Man and His Dog

Another photo taken at Soldiers Point on Friday.



I spotted this chap with his dog paddling around the marina past the restaurant as we were arriving but was too late to get a photo of him, but while we were having lunch, I spotted him coming around again and I rushed outside to get a couple of photos of him.



I waved my camera indicating that I wanted to take his photo and he nodded in agreement. As he paddled under the walkway I was standing on, he told me his name was Chad and his dog was called Tikka and he was going to paddle around the marina one more time before heading home.



After we had lunch, I was walking back to my car and spotted him on the beach. He told me he lived in one of the waterfront properties (see yesterday's photo) and I asked him if he wanted a copy of the photos, he said yes and gave me his email address.



I got an email back off him and he said he loved the photos.