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One Man and His Dog by onewing
Photo 1427

One Man and His Dog

Another photo taken at Soldiers Point on Friday.

I spotted this chap with his dog paddling around the marina past the restaurant as we were arriving but was too late to get a photo of him, but while we were having lunch, I spotted him coming around again and I rushed outside to get a couple of photos of him.

I waved my camera indicating that I wanted to take his photo and he nodded in agreement. As he paddled under the walkway I was standing on, he told me his name was Chad and his dog was called Tikka and he was going to paddle around the marina one more time before heading home.

After we had lunch, I was walking back to my car and spotted him on the beach. He told me he lived in one of the waterfront properties (see yesterday's photo) and I asked him if he wanted a copy of the photos, he said yes and gave me his email address.

I got an email back off him and he said he loved the photos.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Babs

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@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
A photo he would never be able to get himself unless he had a drone! He had you!
April 14th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Nice capture of the man and his dog and their reflections. Interesting story also.
April 14th, 2026  
Diana ace
A fabulous shot with those beautiful reflections. He sounds like a very nice person, I would want his phone number too ;-)
April 14th, 2026  
eDorre ace
What fun! Love your story too
April 14th, 2026  
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