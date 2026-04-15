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Previous
Photo 1428
Down By the Riverside
I am posting early today because I am out for lunch.
On Monday I had to go to Raymond Terrace so while I was there, I wandered down to the riverside to take some photos.
I thought I would put them in a collage.
It was a lovely sunny day.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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narayani
ace
Such a lovely collage
April 15th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful so many beautiful photograph
April 15th, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
I like them all! It's a big river so plenty of activity - even from the birds!
April 15th, 2026
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