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Down By the Riverside by onewing
Photo 1428

Down By the Riverside

I am posting early today because I am out for lunch.

On Monday I had to go to Raymond Terrace so while I was there, I wandered down to the riverside to take some photos.

I thought I would put them in a collage.

It was a lovely sunny day.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Photo Details

narayani ace
Such a lovely collage
April 15th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful so many beautiful photograph
April 15th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
I like them all! It's a big river so plenty of activity - even from the birds!
April 15th, 2026  
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