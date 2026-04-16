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Previous
Photo 1429
Relaxed
Another photo taken at Raymond Terrace on Monday.
This pelican looked so relaxed by the riverside
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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2022 and onwards
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gloria jones
ace
Wow...Outstanding!
April 16th, 2026
John Falconer
ace
Great capture with the long beak sticking through the other side!!!
April 16th, 2026
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