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Relaxed by onewing
Photo 1429

Relaxed

Another photo taken at Raymond Terrace on Monday.

This pelican looked so relaxed by the riverside
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wow...Outstanding!
April 16th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
Great capture with the long beak sticking through the other side!!!
April 16th, 2026  
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