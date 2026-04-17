Serenity

I have been having a play with tree photos and will post them over the next few days.



This is my favourite mangrove tree along the foreshore. Long gone now but I had a play with this old photo and played with the colour balance.



I think it looks quite peaceful and serene.



I have been for morning tea at a friend's house this morning and have no idea what happened to autumn because it is 28 degrees c at the moment. A lovely sunny day and so glad I put the washing out early as it will dry quickly today.