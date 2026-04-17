Previous
Serenity by onewing
Photo 1430

Serenity

I have been having a play with tree photos and will post them over the next few days.

This is my favourite mangrove tree along the foreshore. Long gone now but I had a play with this old photo and played with the colour balance.

I think it looks quite peaceful and serene.

I have been for morning tea at a friend's house this morning and have no idea what happened to autumn because it is 28 degrees c at the moment. A lovely sunny day and so glad I put the washing out early as it will dry quickly today.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
391% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Lovely colours. I think autumn is arriving over the weekend
April 17th, 2026  
Kathy ace
The colors are pleasant, the tree is a bit spooky.
April 17th, 2026  
*lynn ace
I like the gnarly tree and the fun colors.
April 17th, 2026  
Marj ace
An ethereal, dreamlike quality. Love it
April 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact