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Previous
Photo 1432
Pretending to be an Aurora
This is the third of my tree photos. The colours reminded me of an aurora, so I upped the saturation a bit more than initially and quite like the result.
The foreshore has never looked like this before
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Photo Details
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3
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
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eDorre
ace
Neat colors and composition
April 19th, 2026
narayani
ace
Very cool effect
April 19th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Very nice Aurora
April 19th, 2026
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