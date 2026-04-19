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Pretending to be an Aurora by onewing
Photo 1432

Pretending to be an Aurora

This is the third of my tree photos. The colours reminded me of an aurora, so I upped the saturation a bit more than initially and quite like the result.

The foreshore has never looked like this before
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Photo Details

eDorre ace
Neat colors and composition
April 19th, 2026  
narayani ace
Very cool effect
April 19th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Very nice Aurora
April 19th, 2026  
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