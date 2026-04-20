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Previous
Photo 1433
Arty Tree
One final tree photo for now. This one looks quite nice on black.
Thanks for your comments on my previous tree images. Sorry I am a bit absent at the moment, but I have a lot of projects on the go. I will catch up soon.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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2022 and onwards
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DMC-FZ100
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Jennifer Eurell
ace
Your arty tree looks lovely.
April 20th, 2026
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