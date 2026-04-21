Dragon Tree Bark

I have just got home from cryptic crosswords and after lunch I am going to a friend's house to stay with her while her husband is out. She has MS and dementia and can't be left on her own. It is so sad to see her slowly disappearing. We have been friends for over 30 years. She was one of my first friends when we moved here from Melbourne.



This is a photo of our dragon tree bark. It featured in a previous photo where a strangler vine was slowly throttling it.



David chopped off the root of the vine and then last week pulled off the vine that was wrapped around the tree. Unfortunately, the strangler bit back and hit David in his eye as he was trying to remove it. He was in considerable pain for a few days but is okay again now.



Luckily the tree is surviving too.