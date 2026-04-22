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Still Flowering by onewing
Photo 1435

Still Flowering

I am posting very early today as I am going out shortly.

I had an early morning wander around the garden and took a few photos. I will post them over the next couple of days.

The leaves are beginning to fall from the frangipani tree now, but the flowers are still blooming. Won't be long now before they disappear for the winter.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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narayani ace
Lovely collage. Mine is still flowering too.
April 22nd, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful flowers- I love how creamy they look.
April 22nd, 2026  
Kathy ace
I think these flowers are lovely. I like how you presented them.
April 22nd, 2026  
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