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Previous
Photo 1435
Still Flowering
I am posting very early today as I am going out shortly.
I had an early morning wander around the garden and took a few photos. I will post them over the next couple of days.
The leaves are beginning to fall from the frangipani tree now, but the flowers are still blooming. Won't be long now before they disappear for the winter.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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narayani
ace
Lovely collage. Mine is still flowering too.
April 22nd, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
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Beautiful flowers- I love how creamy they look.
April 22nd, 2026
Kathy
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I think these flowers are lovely. I like how you presented them.
April 22nd, 2026
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