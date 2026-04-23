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Black Locust or Robinia by onewing
Photo 1436

Black Locust or Robinia

Hopefully this plant is on its way out.

The Black Locust tree grows in our next-door neighbours front garden, but unfortunately it sends out underground shoots that appear some distance away in our garden from time to time

The only to get rid of it is by spraying it with herbicide. It really is a nuisance but hopefully this latest one is now on its last legs.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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