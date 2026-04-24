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The Culprit by onewing
Photo 1437

The Culprit

This is the culprit in our neighbour's front garden that sends out underground shoots to our garden. (see yesterday's photo) Black Locust tree

https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2026-04-23

It looks quite nice where it is, if only it would stay there ha ha
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Dorothy ace
Could the top be dying in this tree? Some bear branches.
April 24th, 2026  
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