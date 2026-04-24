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Previous
Photo 1437
The Culprit
This is the culprit in our neighbour's front garden that sends out underground shoots to our garden. (see yesterday's photo) Black Locust tree
https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2026-04-23
It looks quite nice where it is, if only it would stay there ha ha
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Photo Details
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Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Taken
24th April 2026 11:56am
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Dorothy
ace
Could the top be dying in this tree? Some bear branches.
April 24th, 2026
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