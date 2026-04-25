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Anzac Day by onewing
Photo 1438

Anzac Day

Lest we forget.

These steel silhouettes are part of the Memorial Walk in Newcastle built to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ANZAC landing at Gallipoli
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Striking memorial, Babs.
April 25th, 2026  
KWind ace
Very nice!
April 25th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
Really striking way to keep this in memory
April 25th, 2026  
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