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Previous
Photo 1438
Anzac Day
Lest we forget.
These steel silhouettes are part of the Memorial Walk in Newcastle built to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ANZAC landing at Gallipoli
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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2022 and onwards
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Suzanne
ace
Striking memorial, Babs.
April 25th, 2026
KWind
ace
Very nice!
April 25th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
Really striking way to keep this in memory
April 25th, 2026
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