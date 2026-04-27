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Previous
Photo 1440
Pelican
As I walked along the beach at Little Beach yesterday, I walked up to the fish scaling station near the boat ramp to see if there were any pelicans there.
There were a couple of people cleaning and filleting the fish and a few gulls but only one pelican who was catching most of the offcuts.
I do love pelicans eyes so decided to crop this photo to emphasise his eye
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Babs
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@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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2022 and onwards
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Kate A 🇦🇺
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Fabulous shot!
April 27th, 2026
amyK
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Great close up
April 27th, 2026
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