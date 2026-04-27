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Pelican by onewing
Photo 1440

Pelican

As I walked along the beach at Little Beach yesterday, I walked up to the fish scaling station near the boat ramp to see if there were any pelicans there.

There were a couple of people cleaning and filleting the fish and a few gulls but only one pelican who was catching most of the offcuts.

I do love pelicans eyes so decided to crop this photo to emphasise his eye
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Fabulous shot!
April 27th, 2026  
amyK ace
Great close up
April 27th, 2026  
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