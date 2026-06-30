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Ornaments by onewing
Photo 1504

Ornaments

For the next few days I will be posting photos taken at the recycle centre. I love how these ornaments are displayed, and I think the shelving is for sale too.
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Photo Details

Lynne
Very nicely done.
June 30th, 2026  
eDorre ace
Neat shot of the lovely variety
June 30th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Nice collection.
June 30th, 2026  
narayani ace
I like the shelving
June 30th, 2026  
Diana ace
Some lovely pieces there.
June 30th, 2026  
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