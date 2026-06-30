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Previous
Photo 1504
Ornaments
For the next few days I will be posting photos taken at the recycle centre. I love how these ornaments are displayed, and I think the shelving is for sale too.
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Photo Details
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14
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5
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2
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2022 and onwards
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SM-G988U1
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Lynne
Very nicely done.
June 30th, 2026
eDorre
ace
Neat shot of the lovely variety
June 30th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Nice collection.
June 30th, 2026
narayani
ace
I like the shelving
June 30th, 2026
Diana
ace
Some lovely pieces there.
June 30th, 2026
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