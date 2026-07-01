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Photo 1505
Bums
At the moment I am posting photos taken at our recycle centre a few days ago.
These ornaments on one of the shelves made me smile so I had to take a photo of them.
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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2022 and onwards
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gloria jones
ace
Ha,ha...Good one.
July 1st, 2026
Suzanne
ace
Made me smile, too!!
July 1st, 2026
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