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At the moment I am posting photos taken at our recycle centre a few days ago.

These ornaments on one of the shelves made me smile so I had to take a photo of them.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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gloria jones ace
Ha,ha...Good one.
July 1st, 2026  
Suzanne ace
Made me smile, too!!
July 1st, 2026  
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