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Watching by onewing
Photo 1506

Watching

At the moment I am posting photos taken at the recycle centre last week.

I had to smile when I saw this mop head watching me as I walked past.

Would anyone really want to buy a second hand mop like this? Strange but maybe someone will buy it.

It has been a long day today. I am booked in for hip replacement surgery on the 10 July and today I have been to the hospital for my pre-op appointment.

I am trying to get myself organized so may be limited with 365 at the moment.

I won't be able to drive for 6 weeks, so David will be on 'responsible adult' duties. ha ha He isn't good at seeing things that need doing but the good news is that he works well under instruction.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Goodness me! They need to be in the bin
July 2nd, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Ha ha ... no, a second hand mop might be a step too far!
July 2nd, 2026  
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