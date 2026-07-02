Watching

At the moment I am posting photos taken at the recycle centre last week.



I had to smile when I saw this mop head watching me as I walked past.



Would anyone really want to buy a second hand mop like this? Strange but maybe someone will buy it.



It has been a long day today. I am booked in for hip replacement surgery on the 10 July and today I have been to the hospital for my pre-op appointment.



I am trying to get myself organized so may be limited with 365 at the moment.



I won't be able to drive for 6 weeks, so David will be on 'responsible adult' duties. ha ha He isn't good at seeing things that need doing but the good news is that he works well under instruction.