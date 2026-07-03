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Previous
Photo 1507
Minions
One last post of photos taken at the recycle centre a few days ago.
As I was walking back to my car at the centre I spotted these Minions. Does anyone want to buy a Minion ha ha I am sure they will be reasonably priced.
Sorry I am a bit absent at the moment, but I am busy trying to get things in order before I go in hospital for surgery next Friday.
Today has been a social day though because it is our girlie lunch and I have just got home.
Will catch up when I can
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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