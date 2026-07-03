Minions

One last post of photos taken at the recycle centre a few days ago.



As I was walking back to my car at the centre I spotted these Minions. Does anyone want to buy a Minion ha ha I am sure they will be reasonably priced.



Sorry I am a bit absent at the moment, but I am busy trying to get things in order before I go in hospital for surgery next Friday.



Today has been a social day though because it is our girlie lunch and I have just got home.



Will catch up when I can