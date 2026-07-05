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Soldiers Point Jetty by onewing
Photo 1509

Soldiers Point Jetty

This photo was taken just a few minutes after yesterday's shot and the clouds got darker but still no rain. I loved the reflections of the jetty on the water too.

It is pouring with rain today though so I am staying home because it has turned really chilly. It is really feeling like a winter day today.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Babs

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@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Very nice shot
July 5th, 2026  
eDorre ace
Beautiful. Love the yellows
July 5th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful capture of the golden sunrays, reflections
July 5th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh stunning
July 5th, 2026  
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