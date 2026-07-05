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Previous
Photo 1509
Soldiers Point Jetty
This photo was taken just a few minutes after yesterday's shot and the clouds got darker but still no rain. I loved the reflections of the jetty on the water too.
It is pouring with rain today though so I am staying home because it has turned really chilly. It is really feeling like a winter day today.
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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2022 and onwards
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DMC-FZ100
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bkb in the city
ace
Very nice shot
July 5th, 2026
eDorre
ace
Beautiful. Love the yellows
July 5th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful capture of the golden sunrays, reflections
July 5th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh stunning
July 5th, 2026
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