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DIY Hip Replacement Kit by onewing
Photo 1513

DIY Hip Replacement Kit

Posting early today as I am going to be out of action for a few days. Will catch up again as soon as I am able.

I saw these saws at the recycle centre in one of the outside sheds and it made me smile.

I thought maybe this could be useful if ever anyone needs to have a Do It Yourself Hip Replacement. I hope the saws clean-up to get rid of the rust.

Fingers crossed the equipment they use on me at the hospital is better than this. ha ha

See you soon.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Photo Details

Kathy ace
The saws are stainless steel now and electric.
July 9th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great find, capture, and rusty textures
July 9th, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
A nice collection of tools. Wishing you a good surgery, and great recovery
July 9th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
😂😂😂🙀🙀🙀🙀😂😂😂😂🤔🤔🤔🤔😂😂😂
July 9th, 2026  
Susan ace
Great composition and text
July 9th, 2026  
Mags ace
LOL! Great find and capture.
July 9th, 2026  
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