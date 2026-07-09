DIY Hip Replacement Kit

Posting early today as I am going to be out of action for a few days. Will catch up again as soon as I am able.



I saw these saws at the recycle centre in one of the outside sheds and it made me smile.



I thought maybe this could be useful if ever anyone needs to have a Do It Yourself Hip Replacement. I hope the saws clean-up to get rid of the rust.



Fingers crossed the equipment they use on me at the hospital is better than this. ha ha



See you soon.