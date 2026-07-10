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No View This Time by onewing
Photo 1514

No View This Time

I am catching up now with the days I missed. Surgery on Friday, all went well but still feeling a bit vague. Not too sore but just a dull ache and stinging feeling where the wound is.

Just had lunch and when I have uploaded some pictures I am going back to bed for a while.

No view at the hospital this time. I was in the same building but on the other side so only had a view of the next building behind me.

This is the view I had last time.

https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2025-10-01
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Bummer, it's always nice to have a view
July 13th, 2026  
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