No View This Time

I am catching up now with the days I missed. Surgery on Friday, all went well but still feeling a bit vague. Not too sore but just a dull ache and stinging feeling where the wound is.Just had lunch and when I have uploaded some pictures I am going back to bed for a while.No view at the hospital this time. I was in the same building but on the other side so only had a view of the next building behind me.This is the view I had last time.