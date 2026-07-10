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Photo 1514
No View This Time
I am catching up now with the days I missed. Surgery on Friday, all went well but still feeling a bit vague. Not too sore but just a dull ache and stinging feeling where the wound is.
Just had lunch and when I have uploaded some pictures I am going back to bed for a while.
No view at the hospital this time. I was in the same building but on the other side so only had a view of the next building behind me.
This is the view I had last time.
https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2025-10-01
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Photo Details
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4
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1
Album
2022 and onwards
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SM-G988U1
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Bummer, it's always nice to have a view
July 13th, 2026
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