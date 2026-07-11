Guard Dog

In the early hours of Saturday morning after surgery, the nurse was taking me to the toilet when I had a funny turn and felt hot, clammy and faint. My blood pressure dropped apparently to 90/60 and then went even lower.



The nurse pressed the emergency button and and in a couple of minutes there were three doctors and 4 nurses in my room getting me back into bed. One was giving me oxygen, one was taking blood, and one was fitting ECG tabs on me etc. I began to feel a bit better after the oxygen and once they had left, in the semi darkness of the room I saw what looked like a metal dog. It wasn't until, daylight that I discovered it was the oxygen cylinder. ha ha