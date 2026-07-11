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Guard Dog by onewing
Photo 1515

Guard Dog

In the early hours of Saturday morning after surgery, the nurse was taking me to the toilet when I had a funny turn and felt hot, clammy and faint. My blood pressure dropped apparently to 90/60 and then went even lower.

The nurse pressed the emergency button and and in a couple of minutes there were three doctors and 4 nurses in my room getting me back into bed. One was giving me oxygen, one was taking blood, and one was fitting ECG tabs on me etc. I began to feel a bit better after the oxygen and once they had left, in the semi darkness of the room I saw what looked like a metal dog. It wasn't until, daylight that I discovered it was the oxygen cylinder. ha ha
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Goodness me, how scary for you, hope you are feeling better now. I've never seen an oxygen cylinder shaped like that, I can see why you thought it was a dog
July 13th, 2026  
Dianne ace
Good to hear you are feeling better after giving yourself and everyone a scare. Love your guard dog and good to see you can appreciate the funny side.
July 13th, 2026  
Babs ace
@kjarn I wasn't scared, but I think I gave the poor nurse a fright. He was only young and had only been at the hospital 2 weeks.

He did say later on Saturday that I have him quite a scare as it was his first emergency. I did apologise and promised to behave. I think he was relieved ha ha He was a gorgeous chap.

All the staff at this hospital are amazing and they even made me lots of cups of tea when I wanted them too, so I can't complain can I.
July 13th, 2026  
Babs ace
@dide I was just attention seeking ha ha.
July 13th, 2026  
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