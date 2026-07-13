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Previous
Photo 1517
Hospital Art
Feeling much better today, but still tired and when I have uploaded these pictures, I am going to have a nap. Not sure when I will catch up, still feeling a bit vague but okay.
For the next few days, I will be posting some of the photos taken at the hospital on my pre-op visit.
This is some of the modern artworks on the walls in the entrance of the hospital (the top one) and on the wards etc in the bottom two photos
Filled in the gaps now and will catch up when I am feeling better. Off to have a nap as my hip is aching a bit
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
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